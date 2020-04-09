As of today, the French population has served 23 days in confinement for the COVID-19 pandemic

Notimex –

The government of France reported today that the measure of confinement, to avoid new infections of COVID-19, will run until after April 15, but it will be next Monday 13 when the president Emmanuel Macron specify the new end date.

As of today, the French have been in solitary confinement for 23 days, although new infections and deaths have not decreased significantly; During the last 24 hours, the country registered 541 deaths associated with the new strain of coronavirus.

On April 1, the French Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, he had commented before the National Assembly that the term of confinement would be “gradual, not for everyone, not everywhere”; On that occasion, he indicated that the government was analyzing which regions concentrate the foci of infection.

Total, France total seven thousand 632 deaths; the first of them was registered on March 1, although the newspaper Le Monde suggests that the figure could be close to 10,800 deaths, given that today it has not been possible to count deaths in retirement homes for older adults and medical-social establishments for “technical problems”.

The total number of people who have contracted the new virus in the European country is 82 thousand 48, of which 30 thousand 375 people have been hospitalized for an infection derived from COVID-19Of these, 7,148 cases have been in intensive care.

The French newspaper notes that during the last day 482 people needed intensive care care across the country.

According to health authorities, in the last 24 hours there were the fewest cases of patients recovered from intensive care, since only 17 beds were released.

It was detailed that the number of this group has been decreasing since Sunday, when 140 recovered were registered, to have 94 on Monday and 59 on Tuesday. In general, the government has reported that 17,428 patients with COVID-19 have been recovered across the country.