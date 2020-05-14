The Government of france has sent a forceful message to the main French automobile groups, and that is that if they want to access French public aid they will have to stop their relocation and resume production within the country’s borders. Thus, these words pose a problem for Spain, especially in the case of PSA and the Renault group.

According to the words of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, those companies in the automotive sector that want to access these grants to face the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus they will have to repatriate their production infrastructure. «The French automobile industry it has become too delocalized and must back down“Le Maire remarked.

These words could have an impact on some Spanish factories, such as PSA’s in Vigo, or Renault’s in Valladolid. In this way, the Government of France has put conditions so that its national companies can access state aid. Furthermore, it is necessary to take into account the fact that 15% of the Renault Group shareholding belongs to the French state.

Nissan

This information coincides with the news this Thursday that the automobile company Nissan will close its Barcelona factory and it will move its production to different Renault plants, as announced by the Japanese newspaper ‘Nikkei’. As the Japanese press advances, this movement would be part of a plan to reorganize the firm due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could include a 20% reduction in its productive capacity in Europe until 2023.

In this sense, the Japanese firm has indicated in a statement that the company will not comment on the “rumors” that have been published in the ‘Nikkei’ newspaper, so this information has not been confirmed or denied.

This situation could put some 3,000 jobs at risk direct work in the company’s facilities in Barcelona and about 20,000 indirect jobs in the Catalan province.