France: This is how the quotas anticipate the new duel of the Gauls in the European Championship

06/18/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This weekend will be loaded with football again thanks to the Eurocup, whose confrontations will allow us to enjoy a Hungary – France on Sunday. A) Yes, the Gauls are presented as favorites against the Hungarians, at least according to the bookmakers.

In this regard, Didier Deschamps’ team win is quoted at 1.3, while the conquest of those of Marco Rossi is paid at 12 euros for each euro invested. A draw, meanwhile, It is located in Ecuador of both figures at 5 eurosBut the performance of the world champions leaves little room for thinking beyond its imposition.

Even, and despite the fact that their last meeting dates back to 2005, the records support France since, against Hungary, has won his last four disputes. Quite the contrary, the last Magyar victory dates from 1971, so it is difficult to estimate that such a distant result will be repeated this time.

Finally, we remember that the Hungary – France by the second date of the group stage of Euro 2020 will be held on June 20th, namely, this Sunday.