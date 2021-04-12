France surrenders to Depay

04/12/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

Memphis Depay once again demonstrated its quality, one more weekend, with its praised performance against Angers. Not only for his double, which allows him to leave his records at 16 goals this season in Ligue 1, but also for leading his team in attack by executing all their actions with danger. On this occasion, starting close to the left wing, the Dutchman took advantage of the freedom of movement that Rudy García gave him to enter through the center and be a real headache for the rival defense.

The concept that best defines his performance is that Depay had fun. He smiled in a scheme designed to give him control of Lyon’s offense, starting from the wing but in turn, swapping with Ekambi and Paquetá to create spaces between the lines where he could deploy his best football.

In last Sunday’s game, the forward did practically everything well. He decided with criteria the actions that would work best for his people, enjoying it and coming out with a new double, the third of the season.. He touched 100 balls with an 86% success rate in the pass, a point that allowed Lyon to pass over the rival. With and without the ball, he is the leader of a team that is still fighting to become champion of Ligue 1. Currently, despite the poor results of recent dates, they remain 5 points behind the leadership.

At Lyon they give him up for lost, but they want to make the most of what he has left playing in France before the announcement of his future, which, right now It seems dyed Barça.

Great goal to close a brilliant performance

There are ways and means to score, but the Dutch international’s second goal against Angers is to be put on automatic replay for a long time. Uncheck the back of the pure 9 rival to find yourself in a one-on-one situation that defined with a subtle and spectacular Vaseline to which the rival goalkeeper could do nothing. Finesse and delicacy.

In the first, a short corner taken by himself and, after putting a center with music at the head of a teammate, acted like a real area mouse to pick up the reject and send it to the bottom of the meshes to advance yours.

Praised by his peers

“No matter what position you put him in, he can adapt and give us a lot because he has many qualities“said Jason Denayer, the French team’s starting center-back. They trust him, they know about his abilities to be the star of the team and, in turn, he responds constantly. Lyon’s good course would not be understood without Depay.

L’Équipe also surrenders to him

One more week, the Dutchman is part of the ideal 11 of the day in Ligue 1 according to L’Équipe, something that has become customary. Eighth date in which Depay is chosen as one of the footballers with the best performance in the French league championship. He received an 8, the same score as Mbappé. The PSG forward, despite being the top scorer in the championship with 21 goals scored to date, to highlight the Dutchman’s exceptional season, has been ranked in this 11 only on 6 occasions.

So why not think of Depay as the MVP of the season in France?