France succumbs to brave Scotland; Wales, champion

03/26/2021 at 23:26 CET

EFE

Wales rugby team proclaimed Six Nations champion after the victory achieved this Friday by Scotland’s against France in Saint-Denis (23-27) thanks to a test with the time expired in the match that was pending to resolve the tournament.

After winning the Welsh 32-30 six days ago, Fabien Galthie’s team came to this match of matchday three against Scotland (postponed in his day by covid-19) with mathematical options to achieve the title, although for this he needed to win with a 21-point advantage and also obtain bonus for trials against a team that this year was able to win in Twickenham against England ( 6-11) and that it was proposed from the beginning to finish the tournament in a big way.

Aware of your needs, XV del Gallo took little time to get ahead on the scoreboard (3-0) thanks to a penalty stroke scored by Romain Ntamack in the eighth minute.

But the dream began to fade with an essay by Duhan van der Merwe transformed by Finn Russell in the 14th minute and a penalty shot from the latter in the 18th to put a 3-10 on the scoreboard at Stade de France.

France continued to press and managed to turn the electronic with another punishment blow from Ntamack (m.27) and a test by Brice Dulin transformed by that in 36 to establish the 13-10 with which the break was reached.

Shortly after starting the second part (m.45) France dreamed again with the feat with an essay by Damian Penaud that placed her with +8 (18-10).

But the Scots were not for the work and managed to regain command with a punishment blow from Russell (m.52) and an essay by David Cherry transformed by Russell himself (m.61), who he ended up being sent off with 10 minutes to go.

Swan Rebbadj rehearsed for France immediately afterwards to put the 23-20 to at least try to say goodbye to the tournament with triumph, but the French could do little more against a brave Scottish team that searched until the last breath for their third victory and achieved with time already fulfilled (m.85) thanks to an essay by Duhan van der Merwe that rewarded the insistence and the Scottish faith and that was transformed by Adam Hastings for the final 23-27.

Thus, the XV of the Welsh Dragon wins the title two years after the last time. Wales finished the tournament with 20 points, the result of four victories and only one defeat, which they conceded against France (second at the end with 16) and that deprived them of their thirteenth Grand Slam in the Six Nations.