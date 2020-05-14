The French government replied to the announcement by Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson that if it manages to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 the first country served would be the United States.

The French presidency warned this Thursday to Sanofi That the future vaccine against him coronavirus COVID-19 it must be a public good Simultaneously available for all countries and outside the logic of the market.

Elíseo thus replied to the announcement of the general director of the pharmaceutical company, Paul hudson, that if it manages to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 the first country served would be United States because “they invested to try to protect their population”.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, concentrates its efforts on “a coordinated multilateral response to make the vaccine available to everyone at the same time” because there are no borders for the virus, said the French Presidency.

In line with the previous declarations of several members of its Executive, the Elysium pointed out that Hudson’s words “do not correspond at all with the work in progress between Sanofi and the government.”

And he recalled his position to make a possible coronavirus vaccine “a global public good” so that it is not subject to “the logic of the markets.”

The first Minister, Édouard Philippe, he had said shortly before that he had called Serge Weinberg, the chairman of the Sanofi council, to remind him of that position.

“Equal access for everyone to the vaccine is not negotiable,” he added on Twitter.

According to the Prime Minister’s version, Weinberg gave him “all the necessary guarantees regarding the distribution in France of a possible Sanofi vaccine.”

Following Hudson’s controversial words about priority for the United States, Sanofi’s president in France, Olivier Bogillot, He pointed out that “when a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed, it is evident that it will be accessible to all countries and also to the French.”

Bogillot said that Hudson meant that the United States mobilized quickly, that it offered the company financial help to launch production capacities in case the search for the vaccine works and that it has accelerated regulatory procedures, while “Europe it is a little worse organized ”.

According to Sanofi’s official position, “the production of the United States will be mainly for the United States and the rest of the production capacity will cover Europe and the rest of the world.”

Elíseo added that this next week there will be a meeting between the management of the French pharmaceutical company and the presidency of the Republic.

With information from EFE