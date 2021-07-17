France soft wheat crop rating declines, heavy rains slow harvest

PARIS, Jul 16 (.) – The condition of France’s common wheat declined in the week to July 12 as farmers made little progress in harvesting due to unusually wet weather, data from agriculture office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

About 76% of the common wheat was in good or excellent condition compared to 79% the previous week, the entity said in a report on the harvest. That stayed well above a 55% score a year ago, when France was threshing one of its smallest wheat crops in decades.

France, the largest cereal producer in the European Union, should see a rebound in wheat production. The Agriculture Ministry this week forecast a 27% increase in the soft wheat crop compared to 2020, 11% above the average of the last five years.

However, heavy rains so far this summer have raised concerns about late yield losses and, in particular, a deterioration in grain quality that determines the suitability of wheat for milling.

FranceAgriMer’s crop ratings point to yield potential rather than grain quality, which is difficult to assess until harvest occurs.

Rainy weather has slowed harvest work in France. Only 4% of the soft wheat acreage had been cut as of July 12, compared with 1% the week before and 42% a year ago, FranceAgriMer said.

Traders say common wheat may not be seriously damaged as plants have not matured after slower-than-usual development this year, and with a forecast of hot, dry weather for the next few days.

For winter barley, the first major cereal to be harvested in the boreal summer, 44% of the acreage had been threshed compared to 10% the week before and 86% in 2020, according to FranceAgriMer.

The spring barley harvest was 4% complete compared to 1% the week before and 19% a year ago.

