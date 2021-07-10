France smiles with her philosopher cyclist

07/10/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Pello Bilbao he stands by the fences, a hundred meters after crossing the finish line. Talk to some friends. It is presented in Quillan, where the 14th stage of the Tour ends, with damage to the jersey and the coulotte. “Now you can go concentrated and without taking risks that here at any moment you go to the ground,” he tells journalists. “What happened to you?” Enric Mas who, like most, had not heard of the accident of the Biscayan runner. Bilbao repeats the phrase and Mas smiles at him as if encouraging him to tell him that it was nothing. “And just the day before the Pyrenees start,” laments the Bahraini cyclist.

The day before the first installment episode arrives in the Pyrenees, with four episodes in the series until next Thursday, the peloton returns to take the stage with some calm. Hence the rage of Bilbao when going to the ground. Getaway where you can’t show off is allowed to shine Omar friar. But yes Bauke Mollema, a Dutch cyclist who was going for a big figure, to fight for the Tour and who has found his place in cycling as an adventurer and an expert in winning stages on the run.

And it is also the day that the spectators who have traveled to the small town of Quillan, in the country of the Cathars, south of Carcassonne, are the ambassadors of the smile from ear to ear that crosses the face of thousands of French . They already know that in 2021 they will again stay without winning the Tour, as has been customary since 1985, in the last year of glory of Bernard Hinault. But, thanks to the escape, one of his own, Guillaume Martin, a good climber and skilled in knowing how to choose the good escapes, has provisionally placed himself in second place overall behind an unquestionable Tadej pogacar. “It has worn out a lot. And these trips are paid for,” he justifies. More explaining why they have not gone hunting for the French runner. “I just want to enjoy this type of getaway because I know that I will pay for the effort in Andorra”, confirms himself Martin.

Martin He is a cyclist different from many, of those who have not had problems combining studies and sports: he is a philosopher with a master’s degree from the University of Paris Nanterre. And as if that were not enough, he is the author of a theatrical text (Platon versus Platoche) and a novel (Socratés, en bicicleta) where he tells an imaginary Tour in which several great philosophers of history join. The son of an Aikido teacher and a theater teacher, he has already been third in a Critérium del Dauphiné, apart from winning the mountain classification in the Vuelta last year.

Martin pick up the applause, Bilbao looking for the coach of his team resentful of the blows and More he hopes to make up time in Andorra where he usually trains. The Tour does not stop.