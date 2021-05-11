France sees a 10% reduction in area sown to corn in 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The acreage sown to grain maize in France will shrink 10% this year as spring crops are yielding strong gains made in 2020, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first projection of corn planting in 2021, the ministry set the area of ​​grain corn, excluding the crop for seeds, at 1.44 million hectares, down from 1.61 million hectares in 2020 but at line with the average of the last five years.

The area devoted to spring crops, such as maize, was expected to decline after last year’s sharp increase, when rains interrupted winter grain planting.

The spring barley area was estimated at 593,000 hectares, 25% less than last year, although above the ministry’s initial estimate of 524,000 hectares.

The ministry kept its estimate of this year’s sugar beet acreage unchanged at 396,000 hectares, almost 6% less than in 2020, although it said the impact of last month’s severe frosts is still unclear.

As for common wheat, the portfolio maintained its estimate at 4.89 million hectares, almost 15% more than last year and slightly above the five-year average.

It also kept its estimate of rapeseed acreage almost unchanged at 989,000 hectares, 11% less than last year and 27% below the five-year average.

