France says it draws lessons from Spain’s “reckless” rapid de-escalation

A nightclub on June 25, in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

France judges Spain. The French government says it is drawing lessons from the too rapid and “reckless” de-escalation in Spain to try to avoid having to apply tougher restrictions. For this reason, controls on entry to the territory have been strengthened, which will also be systematic in flights and selective at land borders.

The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, in an interview this Monday with the BFMTV channel, has spoken of “the countries that have reopened too quickly, perhaps recklessly, with uncontrolled discotheques.” And in case there was any doubt, he has given him a name and surname: “We have seen it in Spain.”

Beaune, in a critical speech but at the same time with a diplomatic tone, has said that “it is not about stigmatizing”, but “about drawing lessons” so that the de-escalation in France “is not done too quickly without precautions, neither here nor in other part”.

Controls systematically

The Secretary of State for European Affairs has assured that companies and airports have been asked that the controls to monitor the validity of the digital certificate be carried out systematically, and has reiterated that it will be verified that it is fulfilled.

As for the border crossings by road, the Secretary of State acknowledged that “there will be no systematic controls on all people entering by car but there will be selective controls.”

Beaune has justified the surveillance because “one of the problems we have had, that is why I have talked about Spain and Catalonia in particular, is that there are many young French people who have partied in Catalonia (…) when in Spain they did not there was a very strict sanitary protocol ”.

The department of the Eastern Pyrenees, bordering the Catalan coast, is the one with the highest incidence rate

“In fact, he added, it has been reinforced in Spain and Portugal and they have had to take curfew measures to deal with a situation that has developed too quickly,” concluded the member of the French Government.

Read more

The department of the Eastern Pyrenees, bordering the Catalan coast, is the one with the highest incidence rate in France by far, with more than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, so that the alert level is multiplied by more than six .

In that department, the mandatory nature of the mask abroad has been restored and Beaune said that “it is not excluded” the possibility of a curfew being imposed again, as is already applied in much of Catalonia.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…