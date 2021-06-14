France reveals their forward against Germany

PARIS.

Didier deschamps was clear when talking about the presence of Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann, both with some physical discomfort, on Tuesday against Germany in his debut in the Eurocup.

There should be no problem, “said the French coach on Sunday.

Victim of a muscle problem on Tuesday against Bulgaria (3-0 win), Benzema returned to training on Saturday in a closed-door session in which Griezmann also participated, touched in the calf in this second preparation match.

We make sure to have the necessary care with the medical team. Everyone was present at the training session yesterday. We have two sessions left before the game, they shouldn’t have a problem, “said the coach.

Asked by the possible tensions between Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé, the coach considers that the controversy has been exaggerated.

It has been greatly expanded. Olivier, like every attacker, says that he does not receive all the balls, it is not a problem. Today any little word leads to interpretation. The most important thing for me is what happens inside, there is no problem, “he said.

France make their Euro debut against Germany in Munich on Tuesday, in a main course of the first phase.

elf

