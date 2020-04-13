The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced today that the measures of social isolation in the country will last at least until May 11, assuring that although the curve of the epidemic is beginning to taper, it is “not yet controlled” .

The decision, broadcast on the national network and accompanied by other announcements, came just minutes after the country’s health authorities announced 574 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of this total, 335 deaths were recorded in hospitals in the last 24 hours, while the rest correspond to nursing homes. However, this figure is not updated on a daily basis, but is reported based on the information the government receives from the institutions. Beyond that, the total number of deaths in the country is now close to 15,000.

France is the fourth country with the highest number of deaths and confirmed positive cases, the third in Europe after Spain and Italy in both cases, although the Iberian country registers more transmissions, and Italy more deaths.

As a positive fact that supports Macron’s assertion about kneading, authorities noted that the number of patients in intensive care fell for the fifth consecutive day. They were counted 24 less than the previous day, which implies that the current total in that condition is 6,821.

The measures until May 11 and thereafter

In his message to the public, Macron indicated what measures his government will begin to relax once the end of the new quarantine extension has come. Among them, the reopening of schools stands out. But in contrast, restaurants and cafes will remain closed, as will borders with non-European countries.

“May 11 will be the beginning of a new phase. It will be implemented progressively and the rules may be adapted according to the results we see, “said the head of state, who also acknowledged that the country” was not sufficiently prepared “to deal with the pandemic.

He also assured that both France and Europe are going to have to “help” the countries of the African continent “massively canceling” their debt. The words echo different reports that took public status over the weekend, referring to the possibility that the G-20 states would ease the sovereign debt obligations of the world’s poorest countries.

While reports spoke of suspending payments for a period that could range from months to years, Macron indicated that a waiver may also be among the possibilities.