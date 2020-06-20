The French government also announced the reopening of the stadiums on July 11, with a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators.

Paris.- France will open access to cinemas and casinos and will allow team sports practice from next Monday, reported this Saturday the Government, which also announced the reopening of the stadiums the July 11, with a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators.

The Defense and National Security Council met on Friday night, headed by the president, Emmanuel Macron, and took new measures to accelerate the de-escalation « in view of the satisfactory evolution of the epidemic on the metropolitan territory and the good level of preparation of the country « .

Following the council, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe explained in a statement that the « opening of cinemas, resorts, casinos and game rooms » from the Monday June 22nd.

Similarly, from that date the team sports practice, « with prevention measures adapted to the different categories of activities », although combat sports will continue to be prohibited until a review before September.

STADIUMS FROM JULY 11

This new set of provisions includes measures for the end of the state of sanitary emergency, the July 11, from when stadiums and racetracks will receive the public again, with a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators at least, in principle, until September 1.

The show rooms will also be able to reopen from that date, although when they host more than 1,500 people they must make a prior declaration to guarantee respect for sanitary precautions.

France It will authorize river cruises in the same way from the end of the state of sanitary emergency, and will coordinate with European countries to evaluate the return of sea cruises, as long as they do not exceed a passenger limit.

Finally, Philippe announced that in September, after the holidays, the opening of fairs, exhibitions and salons, as well as international discotheques and cruises, is being studied, all « subject to a new evaluation of the epidemiological situation. »

The Government will present « in the next few days » its response strategy, focused on protecting the most vulnerable people without resorting to general confinement, facing a possible second epidemic wave.

The latest indicators in the Val d’Oise department (north of Paris) are the main concern among the authorities, which has led to a massive test campaign, the results of which are expected this weekend.

France reported yesterday, Friday, that in the last 24 hours it has registered 14 deaths from COVID-19 in its hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths to 29,617 since the start of the pandemic, while the number of hospitalized has dropped from the 10,000 for the first time in three months. .