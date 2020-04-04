France, which in early March seized a Swedish shipment of face masks destined for Spain and Italy, has finally allowed the cargo to pass, the Swedish government reported on Saturday.

“Following efforts by the (Swedish) government, France has lifted export restrictions on masks from (Swedish company) Molnlycke AB,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde reported via Twitter.

“That means that essential equipment in the fight against the new coronavirus can be distributed to the rest of the EU,” explained the minister, who stressed that “it is very important that the internal market works, even in times of crisis!”

Molnlycke had imported the masks from China, but France requisitioned the shipment, invoking regulations that allow it to seize any product within its territory that can be used to fight the pandemic.

The decision irritated the Swedish government, which intervened to put pressure on the French authorities until the cargo was released.