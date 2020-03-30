PARIS, Mar 30 (.) – Health authorities in France reported 418 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 3,024 people, making the country the fourth to break the 3,000 death mark after China, Italy and Spain.

The government’s daily count only takes into account people who die in the hospital, but authorities say they will soon be able to collect data on deaths in nursing homes, likely to lead to a large increase in recorded deaths.

Health agency director Jerome Salomon said at a press conference that the number of cases had increased to 44,550, an increase of 11% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 5,107 people were in serious condition needing life support, an increase of 10% compared to Monday, accelerating after slowing for two days.

