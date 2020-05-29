The chained decisions of Germany, Spain, England and Italy to resume national leagues interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic have exposed French particularism. Ligue 1 not only does not have a return date but the Government has decided to permanently cancel the 2019-20 season. This Thursday, the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, reaffirmed himself in this, using a general principle. Suspending the competitions for two and a half months was an “excellent” measure, he said. Maintaining the suspension, therefore, corresponds to an idea of ​​coherence. Although the curve of infections by Covid-19 indicates a decrease in cases. No matter how much the social and economic reopening has been undertaken. Regardless of what others do.

France has twice as many licenses as Spain to play regulated football. More than two million. In no country in the world is soccer so important socially and at the same time it lacks less political support. However, there are no sufficiently entrenched power groups to influence the Elysium in favor of the football industry. This occurs in Spain or Italy, where institutions and large corporations articulate much of their activity around soccer. And it happens in Germany, where SAP, Mercedes Benz or Allianz are related to clubs as much as the Christian Democratic Union, the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

When Édouard Philippe delivered his surprising speech to the National Assembly on April 28, declaring the season suspended, the Professional Football League (LFP) was trying to design a plan to resume the competition on June 17 and complete the ten days pending for August 2, in time for PSG and Olympique Lyon to play the Champions League.

Philippe’s words fell like the guillotine. “The 2019-20 season of professional sports, especially soccer, cannot be resumed,” he said. The sentence of the Prime Minister of Macron found no reply from anyone relevant in the bosses, with the exception of the lonely president of Olympique de Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, who still today continues to ask for the government measure to be reconsidered without anyone taking it seriously. I laughed.

On Thursday the OL issued a statement against the current: “Olympique de Lyon hopes that the League, which has the power to do so, will review the decision to suspend the competition and, in the interest of all French clubs, allow the championship to be concluded on the field and according to sporting merits as recommended by UEFA. “

Unlike the DFL in Germany, the Serie A and the FIGC in Italy, or LaLiga in Spain, where there are well-defined figures with interlocutorial power before the Administration to defend the interests of the clubs, the French LFP lacks a president. The representation rests on a collegiate body, the Board of Directors, whose only reaction to the government’s decisive decision was immediate resignation. Although the suspension of the season involves the loss of 650 million euros of television rights. An amount whose distribution for many clubs would mean avoiding technical bankruptcy.

“The principles of the Republic”

“It is the republican conception,” explains Thibaud Leplat, a philosopher and essayist specialized in French football. “In Spain they describe soccer as ‘the king sport’, while here the very idea of ​​a king would be uncomfortable. Any special consideration contravenes the principles of the Republic. The legal logic is undeniable. The law is equal for everyone. If an exception to the rule is required for Ligue 1 to return, Ligue 1 does not return. France is not a pragmatic country. As François Bujon de l’Estang, ambassador to the United States, said: “In practice it can be done, but in theory it is impossible.”

This week the Society magazine published a survey according to which two thirds of the French do not miss soccer. The majority rules, even if the minority is made up of millions. Éduard Philippe clung to the evidence of the figures when he presented the second phase of the lack of confidence this Thursday: professional sports can be resumed on June 2 – this will allow footballers to train – and until 21 will not be authorized to practice sports. Contact. But Ligue 1 will still stop.

This was confirmed by the LFP itself in a brief statement that closed without saying a word: “Édouard Philippe has once again dismissed the idea of ​​resuming competitions, thus confirming his position on April 28. So there is no reason to contemplate a resumption of the 2019-20 season. The health context improves but, as the Prime Minister has recalled, prudence prevails. “