The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left France a total of 218 dead in the last 24 hours, compared to 289 deaths the previous day, which is one of the lowest figures of recent dates, and has exceeded the threshold of 130,000 infected people, according to the BFM television channel.

In a press conference, the director general of Health of the French Government, Jérôme Salomon, has pointed out that the balance amounts to 24,594 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus in France. Of the total fatalities, 15,369 patients died in hospitals and 9,225 in residences.

As for hospital admissions, the figure falls again and stands at 25,887 people hospitalized for coronavirus. The number of people in intensive care units due to the coronavirus has also dropped to 3,878 patients.

The balance of people infected with the coronavirus throughout the country since March 1 amounts to 130,185, according to the data of the Gallic Government. Globally, the coronavirus has killed more than 233,000 people and left more than 3.2 million people infected worldwide.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, He has shown this Friday his thanks to all Gaul workers in a message on the occasion of May 1, on a day in which the demonstrations take place every year and this time it was not possible due to the pandemic.

Macron has admitted that this May 1 “Not like any other” And he has thanked the French workers for their effort and dedication. Accompanied by the first lady, the president has met with the doctor Christian Chenay, who, at 99 years old, is the oldest working doctor in the country. “The example he gives is really inspiring,” he said, according to DPA.