France records two new deaths in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The French health authorities indicated this Friday that there have been three New Cases of Atypical Thrombosis Associated with AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine, Including Two Deaths, which brings the total number of deaths related to this product to four.

The balance presented by the French National Medicines Agency (ANSM) covers the period between the past 19 and 25 March and with them the number of cases of thrombosis reaches 12 and the number of deaths to four.

The agency indicated that they occurred on average about nine days after receiving the vaccination. Those affected were mainly women, nine of them are under 55 years of age and another three are older, and with no particular common history.

The ANSM specified that it is something very unusual and recalled that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has stressed that the balance between the benefits and risks of vaccination with AstraZeneca to combat covid-19 leans towards the positive side.

Until last March 25, they had administered 1.92 million doses. The agency advised vaccinated individuals to consult their doctor immediately in case they have persistent symptoms after vaccination, such as leg swelling, abdominal or chest pain, or severe headaches.