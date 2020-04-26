The number of deaths from coronaviruses in France increased by 242 to 22,856, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, as the government is preparing to analyze how it can ease a national isolation that has been in place since mid-March.

The rate of new deaths has been falling for the past two weeks, encouraging those who want France to start suspending confinement measures.

The number of patients discharged from intensive care units (ICUs) also exceeded the number of people entering these units.

The isolation ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to stem the spread of the virus has been in place since March 17 and is due to be lifted on May 11.

Macron intends to loosen some of the measures on May 11, initially reopening schools, although the government has not yet finalized how this can work in practice.

France has also offered some relief to retailers, saying it intends to determine that they will reopen on May 11, but some restrictions may remain in certain areas to contain a possible new wave of the virus.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to present the government’s plan to ease isolation on April 28 to Parliament, which will then vote on the measures.

Philippe wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday that the government’s plan will focus on a few key areas – public health, schools, businesses, public transport and public meetings.

The scientific committee advising the government on the pandemic wrote over the weekend that schoolchildren aged 11 to 18 should wear masks.

Politicians are also discussing whether or not to proceed with a software application and cell phone to track the coronavirus, with some people expressing concerns about the potential for privacy breaches.

