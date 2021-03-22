France reaches a record number in 2021 of serious patients by Covid-19

France reached this Sunday a record figure in 2021 4,406 of patients admitted to intensive care for Covid-19, while 138 people lost their lives due to this disease, the health authorities indicated.

After several days without publishing the data, due to computer problems, this Sunday’s update places the total number of victims of the disease at 92.102.

In recent days, the number of infections in France has started a slight rise, with 178,223 new cases in the last week.

This rebound has been noted in hospital pressure, which reaches record numbers in intensive care and in the total of beds in some regions.

In the last 24 hours, 389 hospital admissions, of which 53 were in intensive care, for a total of 25,926 beds occupied by Covid patients.

The number of occupied intensive care beds is approaching the peak of the second wave last November, when it touched 5,000, although it is still it is far from the more than 7,000 of last April.

The Government increased movement restrictions in 16 departments, which were confined to the perimeter, including the Paris region and the Hauts de France region in the north.