In France, one in five couples has not had sex during the first month of confinement (double that in normal times), and one in 10 wants to put distance when the confinement ends, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

If the quarantine has allowed panda bears to find some privacy in deserted zoos and indulge in rare lovemaking exercises, the impact of confinement in French bedrooms is having the opposite effect, according to a poll by the Ifop pollster released that Tuesday.

One in five couples (21%) confined to the same household says they have not had sexual intercourse in the last four weeks, compared to 10% under normal circumstances, according to the study.

This decrease is noticeable in the general population, since 44% of French people say they have not had sex in the last month, compared to 26% before confinement. Among singles this lack of sex is of course more evident: it reaches 87%, while in normal time it is 56%. The taste of the forbidden has led instead 21% of young people (25 to 35 years) to skip the quarantine to reunite with their partner.

Masturbation is still a refuge (42% for them, 57% for them), but what is clear is that libido is in a tailspin, with 15% of people claiming to have had very little sexual drive or a desire to make love from the start quarantine, especially among those under 25 years (23%).

“The fall in sexual activity in France has not only affected singles who have necessarily found themselves without a partner, but has also affected couples who have to endure promiscuity and living conditions that increase the risk of conjugal tensions and disputess ”, explains François Kraus, director of the Ifop division of Gender, Sexuality and Sexual Health.

Confinement will leave sequels in couples: one in ten has decided to take distance after the end of the quarantine and 4% have definitely broken up.

Being “stuck” permanently was a bad experience, especially among younger couples. “This trend is most notable among young couples, probably the most fragile ones. For them, confinement has been a poison and not a cement “, maintains François Kraus de Ifop.

In any case, the French estimate that their sex life, which was far from being what they wanted, has been impoverished by the pandemic. Today, e26% say they are satisfiedcompared to 30% before

of confinement. The same is true for couples, who are now only 32% satisfied, compared to 39% before.

And while mandatory proximity discourages melee encounters, digital sexuality (pornography, sexting) skyrockets. Like work and recreation, the pandemic also carries sexuality into a dematerialized world.

