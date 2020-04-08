The confinement in France “will be prolonged” beyond April 15, the . presidency headquarters said on Wednesday.

The new duration of the confinement will be specified Monday night by President Emmanuel Macron in a televised message.

The president “will consult a large number of public and private, French, European and international actors between now and Monday, to discuss with them the major issues related to COVID-19 and prepare the decisions that will be announced,” explained the Elysee Palace. .

Macron gave three televised messages since the start of the crisis.

The new coronavirus has left almost 11,000 dead in France, reported Wednesday the director general of Health, Jérôme Salomon.