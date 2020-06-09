France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner gestures during the press conference in Paris on Monday.ISA HARSIN / AP

The shock in France over the death in the United States of George Floyd, a black citizen, at the hands of a white police officer, and the trickle of cases of racism in the police and the gendarmerie, have led French President, Emmanuel Macron, to promote a reform of the forces of order. The rethinking will entail the suspension of officers who have committed acts or uttered discriminatory words, the prohibition of the technique of immobilization by strangulation and the reinforcement of the use of cameras to film arrest operations on the street.

“I want zero tolerance for racism in the security forces,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said at a press conference Monday. “In recent weeks, too many people have failed to live up to their Republican duty. Racist words have been spoken. Discrimination has been revealed. It is unacceptable, ”he warned.

The minister listed, among other recent cases, those of groups on WhatsApp or on the social network Facebook in which the agents made racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments. Also the case of some policemen who insulted a suspected thief who, fleeing from them, launched himself into the Seine near Paris. Or that of a 14-year-old boy who has reported that he was beaten, leaving him seriously injured in the eye, after trying to steal a motorcycle.

Macron already commissioned Castaner in January with the mission of guaranteeing compliance with the rules by the security forces following allegations of police violence during the yellow vest revolt, which erupted in late 2018 and lasted through the first semester of 2019. The annual report of the Defender of Rights (equivalent to the Spanish Ombudsman) indicates an increase of 29% in complaints against law enforcement; Of these, 90% could not find any irregularity.

Images of George Floyd’s agony in Minneapolis, drowned by police Derek Chauvin, and protests in the US and around the world in protest have revived the project. Some in France see in the US an echo of discrimination and abuse. As in other countries, demonstrations have been organized in defiance of health recommendations to prevent a recurrence of the pandemic. The French Government is uncomfortable with the ease with which analogies have been established in some cases between American racism, inherited from centuries of slavery and segregation, and the French Republic, which, in its universalist ideal, aspires to be a country that does not distinguish between ethnic groups or communities.

The rapid reaction – after years of shuffling over allegations of police excesses and sidestepping the persistence of racism in institutions – is explained by concern over possible inflammation on the street at the complex moment of de-escalation after two months of confinement, and in full economic recession. The last thing the authorities want would be a repeat of the 2005 riots in the banlieue – the suburbs of Paris and other big cities – mixed with the anti-elite fury of the yellow vests. The protests are now peaceful and minority, although the attendance of 20,000 people at a rally a week ago caused a general surprise.

Among other measures, Castaner announced an improvement in ethical and technical training, and the start of a reform to guarantee the independence of the so-called “police police”, the body that ensures compliance with ethical standards.

But the most striking is the prohibition of the so-called “strangulation method”, by which the agent immobilizes the detainee by grabbing him by the neck. The minister said that this technique will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. In defending the change, he alluded to Cédric Chouviat, a 42-year-old man who worked as a messenger and who died in January of a heart attack after being suffocated on the ground during a police control in Paris. “The French police are not the American, but legitimate questions have been raised,” said Castaner. He added: “No one should risk their lives during an arrest.”

The Traoré case

The trigger for the protests in France, in addition to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has been the case of Adama Traoré, a man of 24 who died in 2016 in police custody. The Paris prosecution announced on Monday that it would provide two testimonies and stressed that it has included in the dossier all autopsies and medical reports, some contradictory, on the causes of death. The committee ‘The Truth for Adama Traoré’ announced that the measures announced by the French Government do not convince him and that it is holding the call for a demonstration next Saturday.