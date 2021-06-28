France plays it against Switzerland

06/27/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

.

The French team begins its knockout phase of the European Championship this Monday against the irregular Switzerland, against which he will seek to achieve a victory that allows him to be one step closer to the title that escaped him against Portugal in 2016.

The world champion and main favorite to win the Eurocup arrives in Bucharest after leading the so-called ‘Group of Death’, in which she played two great matches against Germany and Portugal that resulted in a victory (1-0) and a draw (2-2), respectively.

With a very vertical football and an offensive trident that scares half of Europe, Didier Deschamps’s men will face the game with doubts on the left side and three days of rest less than their rivals, a factor that defender Jules Koundé calls a “disadvantage”.

The great doubt in the starting eleven is in the defense, with Lucas Digne’s injury in the previous game and his replacement, Lucas Hernández, who arrives with discomfort. In the case of both being unwell, Rabiot would be forced to delay his position to play as a winger, an unusual position for him.

With BEnzema, Mbappé and Griezmann immovable in the eleven, the possible changes will be in the center of the field, where Deschamps will have to decide who will accompany Kanté and Pogba: the creative Rabiot or a Tolisso who can bring more depth to the band.

Another option is for France to change the tactical drawing for a 3-4-1-2 and come out with three centrals, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, with Pavard in the right lane and Rabiot in the left, while in the center of the field are Kanté and Pogba.

In addition to the low of the sides also the rest of the Eurocup is lost by injury Dembélé, so the absences in the French team are becoming a headache for Deschamps.

In front of them they will find a Switzerland that has been questioned and criticized for its fans during the group stage, in which they played a very erratic football that it was reflected in a loss to Italy (3-0) and a draw to Wales (1-1).

With the talented Xherdan Shaqiri at the helm, the Central European team redeemed themselves on the last day with a resounding and decisive victory against Turkey (3-1), with which they sealed their pass to the round of 16.

In this match, Vladimir Petkovic abandoned the 3-center scheme to make way for a 4-2-3-1, with Akanji and Elvedi as a couple in the rear and Zuber and Rodríguez on the sides, where the former shone both in attack and defense.

Above, despite having shown his most imprecise face in this competition, Switzerland tries to get the ball and attack, with players like Embolo, Seferovic and Shaqiri, which brings out its best version when it is free to move in space and in depth.

Given the good results of the schema change, Petkovic is expected to repeat the line-up from the previous match, although it is not ruled out that he is betting on a more defensive cut formation.

Probable lineups:

France: Lloris; Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann; Mbappé, Benzema

Swiss: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez, Zuber; Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Seferovic and Embolo.

Referee: Fernando Andrés Rapallini (Argentina).

Stadium: Bucharest National Stadium (Romania).

Hour: 21:00.