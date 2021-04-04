France opens the door to another postponement of Roland Garros

The French Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, has stated in the last hours that Roland Garros may be postponed for the second year in a row Due to the coronavirus crisis.

France He entered a third confinement this Saturday to prevent the spread of the virus. Although the national sport is allowed, events such as the Paris-Roubaix, which has been postponed.

Roland Garros is scheduled to start on May 23, although it was already played in autumn last year. “We are talking with the French Tennis Federation and with the organization to see if we should change the tournament dates to make them coincide with the return of all sports and of the big events ”, has told Maracineanu. “Although high-level sport is allowed, we try to limit the risks of contagion”, He stated.

The organization of Roland Garros wanted to avoid at the beginning of the week talking about a possible cancellation of the tournament. However, a new postponement does not seem out of the question.