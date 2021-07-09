France opens its nightclubs after 16 months of closure

FRANCE

France will reopen its nightclubs this Friday after about 16 months of closureAlthough the authorities warned that they will remain vigilant for an eventual increase in covid-19 cases in the country, where the Delta variant is gaining ground.

Although the reopening offers homeowners relief, capacity will be limited to 75% and a proof of vaccination or a recent negative test will be required to enter.

The use of masks will also be recommended, but not mandatory.

It’s a relief to be able to open, even if it’s not 100%, “Martin Munier, manager of the Sacré club in central Paris, told ..

However, most of the clubs will remain closed, as in the face of the strict conditions many prefer to continue collecting government aid while waiting to know how the Delta variant will evolve.

It is about a reopening for 30% of the clubs, because 70% could not apply the strict sanitary protocols, “Health Minister Olivier Véran told France Inter radio.

We will continue to be very attentive and, obviously, if we have to back down because things are going badly, we will do what is necessary, “he added.

Véran pointed out that the cases of infections with the Delta variant now represent almost 50% of the total registered throughout the country, and “soon they will be the majority, probably this weekend.”

President Emmanuel Macron will preside on Monday an exceptional health Defense Council in which the progress of this variant that emerged in India and the vaccination campaign, among other issues, will be addressed.

