Because the government of france has decided suspend all professional sports until the end of August for him coronavirus, the Ligue 1 it became the first top European championship to end its tournament. The first Minister Edouard Philippe communicated the measure to the National Assembly and forced French football to close its 2019/20 season.

“The 2019-2020 season for all professional sports, including soccer, cannot be resumed. All events bringing together more than 5,000 people will not take place before September. The measure applies to large sports, cultural events, including festivals, and large professional salons, “he explained. Philippe, after the 23,000 fatal victims of COVID-19 have been exceeded in his country.

The French Government considers that the sanitary conditions do not allow the practice of any professional discipline in the coming months and so the return plan that the Ligue 1 –Who hoped to resume training in May and play without an audience any time soon– has been squandered. From the Professional Soccer League (LFP) they aimed to retake the competition without an audience from June 17 but government decisions make it impossible.

Now the french league You should meet to see how the contest solves: if the leader Paris Saint Germain is considered champion, what will happen to the ascents and descents, and who will qualify for European competitions of the next course. Everything will also depend on what the UEFA, which set as deadline to end leagues on August 2, and the right of admission to its competitions was reserved to countries that abandoned their tournaments.

The announcement of Edouard Philippe also affects the Rugby Top 14, one of the most prestigious competitions worldwide in this sport.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if this also affects Tour de France, since its rescheduling coincides with the deadline for the suspension: it was to be disputed August 29 to September 20. However, for cyclists, who remain in their forties like the rest of athletes since March 17, the Prime Minister’s announcements have been positive because they will resume individual training on the road from next May 11.