France national team: Ousmane Dembélé is out of Euro 2020

This morning the French national team revealed the physical state of the attacker froml Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé, who was injured during the game against Hungary, after receiving a blow to the knee.

After carrying out the corresponding examinations, the medical team determined that Dembélé will not be able to continue in the Eurocup, causing low the rest of the tournament and could miss the start of the league.

“Ousmane Dembélé, who injured his knee in the 1-1 draw with Hungary, will be out for the remainder of the Euro. We wish Ousmane a speedy recovery!

The injury turned out to be more serious than expected, since, according to the French newspaper, Le Parisen, the footballer suffered a hamstring injury, so he would be out of the field for approximately four months.

It is not a secret that the injuries have not left him in peace since his arrival at Barcelona, ​​where they begin to lose patience, there is even talk that he was one of the strong cards to get out of this transfer market.