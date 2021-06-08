France national team: Karim Benzema sets off the alarms for the start of the Euro

Even though the France selection won his two preparation matches for Euro 2021, not everything is happiness in the French squad, since Karim Benzema was injured in the match against Bulgaria and it could be doubt for the start of the competition.

In what is his return to the French National Team after six years, “el Gato” Karim Benzema suffered a knee injury in the duel against the Bulgarian National Team due to a blow, which forced him to leave the field of play after playing only 38 minutes.

Despite the fact that he was able to leave the field of play on his own, Benzema was quite affected in the French bench while he was checked by the doctors of the Selection.

LAST HOUR Benzema retires injured The French striker has been hurt and has had to leave the pitch. He has ailments in his right leg. Concern in France, because there are just a few days until his debut in the Euro. pic.twitter.com/FXH1IsuDSq – Diario AS (@diarioas) June 8, 2021

It will be until within the next few hours when the severity of Benzema’s injury is revealed and if his participation in the Eurocup is in danger, which begins in three days.

