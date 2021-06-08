France national team: Didier Deschamps does not set off alarms for the blow to Karim Benzema

Coach Didier deschamps of the France selection, ruled out that the alarms are turned on due to a possible injury to the footballer Karim Benzema, who came out with a strong blow after the match against Bulgaria.

It is a coup and we have a level medical team that will take care of him. These are things that happen, it is difficult to digest, you have to manage it, but it is nothing dramatic, “said the coach at a press conference.

The Gauls technical director spoke at a press conference after the friendly match, where he stressed that they are not worried about the blow his striker suffered, since they have a good medical team to take care of him.

Karim Benzema came out of change in the first half in the 3-0 triumph over Bulgaria, after falling badly in a jump so he suffered a blow to the muscle of the right knee, so his participation in the start of the Eurocup.

