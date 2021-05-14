France moves and Austria will repeat

The Turkish Grand Prix Formula 1 has been cancelled due to mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus and, the World Cup organization, has chosen to duplicate the citation of Austria and Styria in the same Red Bull Ring.

“Formula 1 has updated the 2021 racing calendar, with new Covid-19 travel restrictions, which means that it is no longer possible to race in Turkey from June 11 to 13“F1 said in a statement.

The gap in the canceled Turkish GP will be filled by Grand Prix of France, which is ahead one week to what was initially planned, and a second race in Austria will be added, the Styrian Grand Prix, added to the calendar of June 25 to 27, forming a France-Styria-Austria ‘triplet’.

Despite the changes, the Formula calendar will continue to feature 23 races in 2021. “We were all eager to compete in Turkey, but current travel restrictions prevent you from being there in June“said Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Formula 1 has shown once again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions, and we are delighted to have a double appointment in Austria, which means that our season is still 23 races, “he added.

On the other hand, the promoters of the Turkish race have asked F1 to consider the possibility of the race in Istanbul can be rescheduled later if possible, together with China, who made the same request earlier this year.