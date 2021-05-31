France mobilizes more than 300 soldiers to capture a soldier just released from prison

The French authorities have mobilized 306 soldiers to try to locate and apprehend an ex-military recently released from prison who has shot several times at the agents. The suspect is in a forest in Lardin-Saint-Lazare, near Limoges, in southern France.

The individual appears to have stopped his attacks on the police officers, but also is closed to any dialogue with the negotiators involved in the operation and who have been trying to establish communication for several hours.

The man, about 30 years old, he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and she had a confrontation with her new boyfriend whom she shot without hurting him. He also opened fire on the police who came after the warning and has not caused any injuries.

The suspect has at least a knife and two rifles despite being included in the file of people who are prohibited from acquiring and possessing weapons. In addition, he wears an electronic bracelet for a history of sexist violence, which has facilitated the persecution.

In addition to the more than 300 military, including two teams from the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), the Gendarmerie special forces, a team of dogs and two helicopters have also been mobilized.