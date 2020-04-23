France offered some relief to retailers in the country on Thursday, saying it wants them to reopen when national isolation ends on May 11, but some restrictions may remain in place to delay a second wave of coronavirus.

The government ruled out reopening restaurants, bars and cafes shortly after isolation was lifted, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire indicated that restrictions are likely to be maintained in the regions most affected by the virus.

“We want all retailers to be able to reopen on May 11 in the same way for the sake of fairness,” Le Maire told France Info radio, but stressing that protocols must first be established to protect both customers and workers.

France accounts for more than 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the fourth largest number in the world, and more than 158,000 infections.

President Emmanuel Macron ordered isolation in mid-March to halt the spread of the virus, but the government has been working on a plan that would minimize the chances of the country being victimized by a second wave of coronavirus cases when it ends.

The government is being pressured to reactivate the economy as soon as possible, even by President Emmanuel Macron’s own party, but has made it clear that restrictions on travel between regions will remain after May 11.

