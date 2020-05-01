After the spectacular surge in unemployment, the historic fall in GDP and household consumption: the recession linked to the Covid-19 pandemic is confirmed in France, at a time when the government is consulting the social partners on delicate terms of deconfinement.

The first two weeks of containment were enough to plunge France into recession, with a contraction of 5.8% of GDP in the first quarter, according to an estimate released Thursday by INSEE. This is the sharpest decline in the history of quarterly GDP assessments started in 1949, far exceeding the declines in the first quarter of 2009 (-1.6%) linked to the financial crisis of 2008, or the second quarter of 1968 (-5.3%), marked by social movements in May.

The fall in activity “is mainly linked to the cessation of activities + non-essential +” with the establishment of containment from mid-March “, to stem the epidemic of Covid-19, says the National Institute of statistics.

Another indicator that confirms the recession: household consumption expenditure fell 17.9% in March compared with February due to containment, the largest monthly decrease recorded in 40 years that this indicator is measured

This bad news, which was expected, fell when Prime Minister Edouard Philippe consults with employers and unions on the terms of the deconfinement which is to begin on May 11. The challenge is immense: putting the French back to work to revive an asphyxiated economy without triggering a second outbreak of the epidemic, feared in hospitals.

– A still heavy balance sheet –

In one way or another, for Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, “a maximum of French people must return to work”, while unemployment experienced a historic surge in March (+7 , 1%).

In this context, the general secretary of Force Ouvrière Yves Veyrier demanded that the short-time working arrangement be extended, while the government plans to reduce the airfoil from June.

The Prime Minister warned that “if the (epidemiological) indicators are not there, we will not define May 11” or “more strictly”.

Because, on the health front, the toll remains heavy, with 427 additional deaths in France over the past 24 hours, causing the toll to rise to 24,087 deaths since March 1. For the first time, a death related to Covid-19 occurred Wednesday in Lozère, the last department spared until then.

However, the decline that began three weeks ago in intensive care is confirmed, with 180 fewer patients on Wednesday.

In this fragile situation, Edouard Philippe asked companies “insistently” to maintain teleworking as much as possible and to ensure that employees are equipped with masks if not.

– Green or red: a crucial card –

Before bringing together the social partners, the Prime Minister met on Wednesday with local elected officials and actors in the field, now on the front line in the implementation of deconfinement, in particular on the sensitive issue of the reopening of schools.

Key factor of the recovery, the government must publish in the evening a first map revealing the famous green and red departments, and will give a start of visibility to the French.

This card, which will now be presented every evening by the Director General of Health, will tell in which departments the circulation of the virus is less, passport for a wider deconfinement (green), and those where the virus is conversely more widespread (red), requiring more restraint.

It can then evolve every day before being “crystallized” on May 7: each department will then be fixed on its “red” or “green” category.

On the education front, strict hygiene measures could govern the return to school from May 11, according to a working document of the health protocol obtained by .: repeated hand washing during the day , games prohibited, disinfection of equipment between each child.

Another detail of daily life: joggers and cyclists can practice their activities without certification and without limitation of time, but respecting a minimum distance of ten meters.

Anyway, the French will have to “live with the virus”, had warned Mr. Philippe by presenting his roadmap before the deputies, stressing that the deconfinement was “a formidable part”, in which to go “too far “, on either side, could lead to” catastrophe “.

– End of the season in Ligue 1? –

The economic recovery will thus take “time”, estimates the INSEE, and the exit from confinement will not be accompanied by an immediate return to normal “, according to Julien Pouget, the head of his economic department.

Certain sectors are particularly hard hit, such as the hotel and catering industry or the events industry. And the world of culture, struck since the curtain was lowered in mid-March on museums, concerts, theaters, cinemas and festivals, will still be frozen after deconfinement, with a resumption scheduled only for small museums.

In an open letter to Emmanuel Macron published Thursday in Le Monde, a group of personalities and actors including Jeanne Balibar, Catherine Deneuve, Jean Dujardin and Omar Sy, asked for an extension of the rights of intermittent workers in the show for a year beyond month when all activity was impossible.

These artists particularly regret that Edouard Philippe “forgot” to talk about the cultural sector, during his press conference on April 19, and recall that “the sector supports 1.3 million people”.

On the sports front, also hit hard by the crisis, the Professional Football League convened in the afternoon its board of directors, which must act the final end of the season in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, suspended mid-March.

