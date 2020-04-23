A neuorobiologist raised the possibility that nicotine could slow the virus’s progression by preventing it from entering cells

EFE –

France.- A group of French scientists tries to verify if the nicotine could have preventive effects on the coronavirus after confirming in a previous study in a Parisian hospital that the majority of those affected by the disease were non-smokers.

The new study, in which the Ministry of Health has been interested, will be carried out at the Pitié Salpétrière hospital by the hand of its internal medicine team and the neuorobiologist Jean-Pierre Changeux, member of the French Academy of Sciences, as published by this institution on Wednesday.

Their research starts from a previous investigation in that same hospital, which, after detecting in other recent analyzes that there would be a low proportion of smokers among those infected, such as among prisoners or patients in psychiatric centers -with a higher percentage of smokers than the average-, analyzed 480 patients with coronavirus.

“We found that there are only 5% smokers, which is very low. In summary, we have 80% fewer smokers in patients with COVID than in the general population of the same sex and age,” said France radio today. Inter the internist Zahir Amoura, one of the managers of the study.

Changeux, a specialist in nicotinic receptors, raises the possibility that the nicotine could slow down the advance of the virus by preventing it from penetrating cells, which could explain the low number of smokers among patients in the coronavirus.

“We hypothesize that the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor plays a key role in the pathophysiology of infection by COVID-19 and it could represent a target for infection prevention and control, “highlights the article published by the Academy of Sciences.

Another hypothesis, less privileged, is that the nicotine It would also reduce the excessive immune response that manifests itself in the most severe cases of COVID-19.

So far, both the Changeux hypothesis and Amoura’s conclusions are based on mere observations, to which there is added concern about the possible results of this highly addictive substance.

To verify them, your clinical trial will soon distribute patches of nicotine with different doses to preventive healthcare personnel, hospitalized patients to see if symptoms decrease, and intensive care patients to see if inflammation is reduced.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Wednesday in the Senate that this is an “interesting” study, but asked for caution.

“Beware, that does not mean that tobacco protects. Tobacco kills and causes more than 70,000 deaths per year. But it does mean that there is an interesting clue, along with other clues of clinical research, that seek to understand why in the biochemical mechanism the nicotine it could be a marker of resistance to this epidemic, “Véran said.

He insisted on asking citizens not to self-medicate or consume nicotine and clarified that in studies against coronavirus They do not close any door, “not even this one, especially when it is run by highly solvent teams.”