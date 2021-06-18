France, in search of a ticket to the eighth of the European Championship

06/18/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

.

Selection of France, which shone in its premiere before Germany (1-0), reaches Budapest with high morale and eager to ensure their presence in the round of 16 with a victory against Hungary, who promises to fight until the last minute to become the “giant killer” of this “group of death”.

The possibility that Didier deschamps whether or not to make rotations leads the speculations in the face of the meeting against Hungary. In the previous final stages that the “bleus” have played under his direction, the French coach has made changes during the group stage to better manage efforts and get more players into the dynamics of the competition.

However, the toughness of group F (awaits them Portugal, the current champion) and the very good feelings that France left in their debut against Germany, can make Deschamps opt this Saturday to keep the starting eleven with which you beat the Germans. In that match, Deschamps He only made two changes (in minutes 89 and 95), far from the five authorized, in order to ensure the tight 1-0 that allowed the French victory.

With a squad of 26 men, however, the French coach can be encouraged to make more changes, and sooner, if the result is more favorable to them, in order not to create too sharp a division between the starters and the others and to give rest to some of its figures.

For its part, Hungary, after his bulky defeat against Portugal (0-3) on the first day, they will try to surprise the current world champion by taking advantage of their status as host in front of the more than 60,000 fans that will fill the stands at Puskás Aréna. Those of Marco Rossi They have not reported new injuries, so a game plan similar to that of the first clash is expected, after which he assured that his team “played well until the first goal”, scored by the Portuguese in the 84th minute of the game.

Pressure, aggressiveness and heart are the greatest weapons of a team that, led by the fireproof striker Ádám SzalaiHe’s not afraid to stand up and fight the giants of European football face to face.

The companion of Szalai in the Hungarian attack, Roland Sallai, assured that they are already working to correct some errors and that they will do “everything possible” to leave the stadium “with their heads high” against France this Saturday. Wrapped in the warmth of their hobby, Hungary, which in 2016 again disputed a Eurocup After 44 years, he will jump to the grass with nothing to lose and with the hope of starring in the first great “crush” in this “group of death”.

Probable lineups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, Szalai A .; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Négo, Fiola; Szalai Á. and Sallai.

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kanté, Rabiot, Pogba; Griezmann, Mbappé and Benzema.