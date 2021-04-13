France, first country to ban almost all its internal flights due to climate change

04/13/2021 at 3:04 PM CEST

The French National Assembly has approved the elimination of internal flights from routes that can be covered by train in a period of less than two and a half hours. In this way, the French government wants to reduce carbon emissions even when the aviation sector is not going through its best moment due to the covid.

The measure, a pioneer in Europe, is only pending ratification in the Senate and may mark the way for the decarbonisation of airlines in other countries. The law will take effect next year.

If the decision taken last Saturday, April 10, is definitively approved, internal flights in the Gallic country would practically disappear in the French mainland, excluding Corsica, in addition to the French overseas territories and some other exceptions.

This decision is part of an even more ambitious climate bill that seeks reduce polluting gas emissions by 40% by 2030 relative to 1990 levels.

This 49% is a much more ambitious cut than the one that has just been approved in Spain, which is limited to 23% and, in addition, does not foresee any limitation of flights.

Despite the novelty of the French decision in Europe, it does not seem to be enough for climate activists, who criticize President Emmanuel Macron for reducing the objectives initially set in the project.

The legislators’ vote came a few days after the State said it would contribute to a € 4 billion recapitalization of Air France.

With this increase in the airline’s investment, the French government doubles its stake in the flagship airline to strengthen its finances after more than a year of travel cuts due to the coronavirus.

Rejection of workers in the sector

Aviation workers have expressed their opposition to this measure, claiming that the moment of recovery of the pandemic is not appropriate to cancel domestic flights.

A report by consulting firm McKinsey predicts that air traffic will not return to pre-crisis levels before 2024.

The Minister of Industry, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, has assured that there is no type of contradiction between the rescue made to Air France and the fight against climate change.

“We know that aviation is a contributing factor to the increase in carbon dioxide and that, with a view to climate change, we must reduce their emissions, ”Pannier-Runacher told Europe 1 radio.

“Likewise, we must support our companies and not let them fall by the wayside,” the minister confirmed.

On the other hand, conservation organizations and activists against climate change believe that the project does not delve into the problems as much as is needed, because it does not go far enough.

A citizen forum on climate created by Macron to help shape climate policies had called for the elimination of all flights over distances where the train journey was less than four hours, but in the end the deputies have opted for one. shorter range measure.

The decision of the National Assembly comes half a year after a report by the European Aviation Safety Agency revealed that the climate impact of aviation is three times higher than what was accounted for officially.

The annual contribution of airlines to the climate emergency would amount to 5.9% of total greenhouse gases, and not 2%, as advocated by the industry.

