France fines Google for abusing its ‘dominant position’

PARIS.

The regulator for competition in France fined this monday to Google for 220 million euros (267.37 million dollars) after finding it guilty to favor their own services in the advertising online, a new blow on Europe against the American tech giants.

The process solved with a friendly agreement affects the call “programmatic advertising”, in which the advertisers buy in real time the right to place their advertising on the screens of the netizens depending on the profile of these.

The authority recalls that a company in a dominant position is subject to a particular responsibility, that of not undermining ”, according to the statement from the Competition Authority.

Advertisers buy these spaces through automated auction platforms, including Google, a dominant player in this sector.

The US giant is also present in other segments of this market, such as ad servers, which allow publishers to put spaces for sale on auction platforms.

Google used its “vertical integration” to “skew the process” and “take advantage of it improperly,” the president of the French regulator, Isabelle de Silva, explained at a press conference.

Google’s practices are under investigation by authorities in several countries.

For example, Google could know through its advertising servers installed on publishers’ websites the price of competing auction platforms and offer more attractive rates, De Silva said.

For its part, Google indicated that it had agreed with this regulatory body on some solutions to improve the functioning of the online advertising market.

We will test and develop these modifications in the months to come before rolling them out more widely, some on a global scale, “said Maria Gomri, legal director of Google in France, on the company’s blog.

The US giant had been denounced to the French regulator by three press groups: the French Le Figaro, who withdrew after the procedure, the Belgian Rossel and the world giant News Corp.

The competition regulator argued that the practices of the US company “are particularly serious because they punished Google’s competitors in the market for SSPs (advertising space auction platforms, ndlr) and publishers of sites and mobile applications” .

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, had a turnover of $ 55.310 billion in the first quarter of 2021, mostly thanks to online advertising.

jrr