France fined Google 500 million euros

The French Competition Authority has just imposed on Google a fine of 500 million euros for failing to comply with the order to agree with the media editors a compensation for the use of content. In addition, the agency forces Google to make a remuneration offer to publishers and press agencies for the use of its protected content, with the threat of having to pay almost one million euros for each day of delay.

France fines Google and it’s not new, because it has already imposed a few sanctions on the Internet giant. The same as the European Union. The last was 220 million euros in June for abuse of a dominant position in the online advertising market and earlier, in December, the country’s National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms fined Google another 100 million euros for its policies. of cookies, in a type of sanction that Amazon also received.

France fined Google: “there has been no good faith”

«The sanction of 500 million euros takes into account the exceptional severity of the breaches found and that Google’s behavior has meant delaying the proper application of the law on related rights “, said the president of the French Competition Authority, Isabelle de Silva, when announcing the new sanction.

The agency claims to have found after an in-depth investigation that Google “has not respected several legal requirements formulated in April 2020”, to comply with a French law of 2019 that requires internet platforms to negotiate in good faith with the media of communication a compensation for the use in their search engines of the contents protected by the so-called related rights.

The Competition Authority considers that Google’s negotiation with publishers “It cannot be considered to have been taken in good faith”, since the Internet giant required them to be part of a program called Publisher Curated News. In this way, Google “refused, as had been requested on several occasions, to have a specific discussion on the remuneration due for the current use of the content protected by related rights,” they say.

Google responds

“We are very disappointed with this resolution; We have acted in good faith throughout the entire process. The sanction does not take into account or our efforts to reach an agreement, nor the reality of how the news works on our platforms. To date, Google is the only company that has announced agreements on related rights “, have responded company sources.

“Our goal remains the same: to reach a definitive agreement to turn the page. We will take into account the views of the French Competition Authority and adjust our offers, ”they said.

Recall that both the European Union and the US Department of Justice have investigations underway for an alleged abuse of a dominant position in the impressive Internet advertising business where Google occupies a large part of the pie.