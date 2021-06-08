France fined Google 220 million euros for abuse in Internet advertising

Two Google employees chatting during an event in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: RALPH ORLOWSKI / .)

The French Competition Authority on Monday imposed a fine of 220 million euros on Google for having abused its dominant position in the Internet advertising market. The sanction is the result of a negotiation with the American Internet giant, which has accepted the charges and has assumed a series of commitments in its advertising policy that become obligations, as explained by the French entity in a statement.

At the heart of this issue is its dominant position in ad servers for web page publishers and mobile apps, which has allowed it to give preferential treatment to its own Google Ad Manager brand technologies. This has benefited, to the detriment of its competitors, both the operation of its DPF advertising server through which publishers put their advertising spaces up for sale, and that of the AdX platform that organizes the auction of those spaces.

Specifically, DPF gave advantages to the sales platform and, reciprocally, AdX favored Google’s advertising server. One of the main mechanisms used was that DPF communicated to AdX the prices proposed by the competitors and thus could use this information to adjust its proposals in the auctions and increase its chances of winning them.

To do this, it modified its commissions based on the pressure it observed from competitors who, for their part, did not have these elements. Google limited the attractiveness of other ad servers, which has allowed it to “significantly increase its market share and its revenues, which are already very high,” the regulatory body noted.

The complaint of three companies

