France faces “the last test of popular spirit” before the 2022 presidential elections

France faces this weekend and next (first round, on June 20, and second round, on June 27) “the ultimate test of the popular mood” before the presidential elections of April 2022. And it is that two rounds of the French regional elections are held that, although they will not change much the lives of French citizens since the 18 regions have limited powers, They are an important test to know what will happen to Emmanuel Macron next year.

The key question is whether he or a reformist center-right successor will follow next year, finish Macron’s “unfinished” job, or whether far-right Marine Le Pen will win and “it will darken the prospects for France and the eurozone as a whole”, Berenberg experts say.

“For example, the results of Valérie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand in their respective regions of origin, Île-de-France and Hauts-de-France, could determine whether either of them, or both, They will try to present themselves to the presidential elections as potential standard-bearers of the center-right“, they add from the German firm.

VOTE OF PROTEST

Berenberg warns that voters could use these regional elections to cast a protest vote in the middle of the legislature. At the end of the day, it is a fact that the French are not very happy in recent times with Macron or with the management of the pandemic. What’s more, the regional vote can favor parties with strong local roots or with well-established party machines.

“As a result, the traditional center-right, somewhat tired, and the extreme right of Le Pen they can do better against the still new LREM party (La République En Marche) by Macron than they would in a national election. The headlines after the regional votes could be unfavorable for Macron“Berenberg warns.

WHAT DO THE SURVEYS SAY?

National opinion polls suggest that Le Pen could narrowly win the first round of the presidential elections next April, but lose the second round against Macron by about 47% to 53%. Compared to 2017, when he fell behind Macron by 34% to 66%, he has closed the gap. Despite some progress by the center-left Greens, the political center of gravity in France has shifted to the right since 2017.

“According to the polls, Le Pen has detoxified his image enough to win against any center-left candidate, while he would probably lose to any centrist or center-right candidate. But a lot can happen between now and April. Macron’s lead in polls too small to be comfortable“, these analysts point out.

THE RISK IS THERE … ALTHOUGH IT IS LOW

“A Le Pen presidency could mean problems for France and Europe,” these experts emphasize, who influence the idea that the risk is there.

“Its protectionist leanings could hurt the country’s supply potential. Rather than outperform Germany in terms of growth dynamics, France could lag further behind. At the EU level, its narrow and almost ‘Trumpian’ attitude of ‘I and my country first “could cause constant conflict and paralyze the EU to some extent. While it could not roll back EU integration, it could block progress. Fortunately, that’s just a low risk.. Macron or some other reformist of the center seems that he will prevail in 2022“Berenberg concludes.