Emmanuel Macron has announced that crowds will not be allowed until July

The French GP right now would open the F1 season in June

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has extended the coronavirus quarantine in the French country and will not allow agglomerations until the middle of July. That is, after the supposed French GP that was to open the 2020 Formula 1 season.

After the cancellation of Monaco and the postponement of the other nine races of the year, the French GP of the last weekend of June is – or was – to date, the first appointment of the original 2020 Formula 1 calendar.

However, on Monday, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has announced that the coronavirus quarantine is extended until at least May 11, and that they will not allow crowds in public places until July.

This obviously collides with the original dates of the French GP, which along with Great Britain, is doomed to postponement, thus ‘giving’ the potential start of the season to Austria in early July.

Paul Ricard’s plan was not to be affected by the postponements of Roland Garros or the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and to trust Plan B of the Tour de France for the indicated dates, something that no longer seems so likely.

To maintain what Macron announced today, an option for France would be to hold its GP behind closed doors.

