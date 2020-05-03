EFE photo

France will prolong health alert status until next time July 24.

The project to extend the alert foresees, with a view to the beginning of the lack of confidence, the obligation of a 14-day quarantine for people who come from abroad without symptoms and an isolation of up to 30 days for those with a positive diagnosis of coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, I affirm that that quarantine and that isolation will be imposed on all who enter France, whether French or foreign, although the text of the bill states that they will be individually decided, motivated and directed at those who come from “infection circulation areas“, Which must be the subject of public information.

You see, in an interview published this Sunday by ‘Le Parisien’, Suggested the possibility that the date of May 11 for the start of the de-escalation may be delayed if the French they relax in the fulfillment of the confinement and the number of patients is not low enough.

C’est par le respect du confinement les les Français ont réussi à faire recler le #COVID ー 19 et sauver des dizaines de milliers de vies. C’est en tenant encore jusqu’au # 11mai qu’ils rendront possible le retour progressif à une vie sans confinement. https://t.co/WFvnrC7OnE – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) May 3, 2020

CastanerFor his part, he insisted that on May 11 “is our goal, and I am convinced that we are going to achieve it ”.

In France have been officially accounted for 24,760 deaths from coronavirus, according to the data communicated by the Ministry of Health, with 160 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With information from EFE