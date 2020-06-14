This Sunday the French President Emmanuel Macron will offer a speech to the nation

AP –

Paris.- The French President Emmanuel Macron will offer a speech to the nation on Sunday after an unusually long silence, as France faces an exceptional economic downturn due to the pandemic of coronaviruses and a resurgence of anger at deep-seated racism.

From troubled restaurant owners to exhausted nurses and minorities upset by police brutality, people across France want Macron to address their concerns.

His office reported that the speech Macron’s evening watch will be focused primarily on the coronavirus that has plunged France into its worst crisis since World War II. It will also detail the gradual reactivation process, the economic challenges that await the nation, and the « strengths and weaknesses » of its government’s management of the nation. pandemic.

The President will give his speech hours before France reopens its borders with its European neighbors, and while the restaurants of Paris awaiting news on when they will be able to operate at full capacity.

Last week, the president ordered an internal audit on how his government dealt with the virus, especially compared to other countries like Germany. That is in addition to an ongoing parliamentary inquiry.

Despite having one of the best healthcare systems in the world, France experienced a dangerous shortage of all types of masks and had limited testing capacity as coronavirus patients overwhelmed intensive care units in March. More than 80 lawsuits have been filed accusing your government of wrongful death, negligence, or mismanagement of the crisis.