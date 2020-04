France surpassed on Tuesday the threshold of 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, with 607 more deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, reported the director general of Health, Jérôme Salomon.

Salomon reported in his daily press conference a total of 10,328 deaths to date. Of this total, 7,091 were registered in hospitals and 3,237 in nursing homes, he said.