France does not rule out a new postponement of Roland Garros

04/04/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

EFE

The French Government does not rule out that the Roland Garros tournament should be postponed for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, and is studying with the organizers a possible date change.

“We are talking with the French Tennis Federation to see if the date has to be changed to coincide with the possible resumption of sporting activity and major events, “said the Gala Minister of Sports this weekend. Roxana Maracineanu.

The competition is currently scheduled between the next May 17 and June 6. Last year it ended up being held from September 27 to October 11 and with a maximum capacity of 1,000 spectators.

“We try to limit the possibilities of clusters in professional sports,” said the minister on the France Info station.

The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Gilles Moretton, also contemplates different alternatives, although he does not imagine that he should end up opting for the total cancellation of the tournament.

“The capacity can go from the closed door to one that will not be 100%. We have prepared all the options,” said this week the manager, who ensures that he has frequent meetings with the actors involved to assess the progress of the situation.