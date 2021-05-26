France criticizes “pathetic” attempts to discredit Pfizer vaccine online

PARIS (Reuters) – Several French social media sites said they were contacted by a communications agency that offered them money to spread negative publicity about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, a tactic the Health Minister called dangerous and irresponsible.

Leo Grasset, whose DirtyBiology YouTube channel has more than a million subscribers, said on his @dirtybiology Twitter account that he had been offered money to criticize the Pfizer vaccine.

“I received an association proposal to criticize the Pfizer vaccine in a video. Big budget, a customer who wants to remain anonymous … if you watch videos about this, you should know that it is a trap,” he tweeted.

He added that the agency that had contacted him provided a London address that turned out to be false.

It was not clear how many people had received such requests, where they originated or why they were directed to the Pfizer vaccine, the most administered in France, a country that has a tradition of skepticism about vaccines.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

One of the operators of the site “Et ca se dit medecin” (“And those call themselves doctors”), which has about 30,000 followers on Twitter and 90,000 on Instagram, also said on RMC TV that they had offered him money to discredit the Pfizer vaccine.

“I don’t know where this is coming from, France or abroad,” French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on BFM TV on Tuesday. “It’s pathetic, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible and it doesn’t work.”

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; additional information Carl O’Donnell. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)