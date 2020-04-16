“There are undoubtedly things to say about the functioning of the WHO, perhaps a certain lack of reactivity, of autonomy vis-à-vis the States, perhaps a lack of means of detection, alert and information, of normative capacity”, noted the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves le Drian, during an audition before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“But it is not automatically the responsibility of the actors of the WHO, it is also an intrinsic problem of the institution and I think that the current crisis should allow us to review the role of each of the great institutions that exist today,” he added.

Along these lines, the diplomat asked for a “New health multilateralism”.

The French government also said it “regretted” the decision of the US president. Donald trump to suspend the contribution to the WHO in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, and indicated that France expected “a return to normality” so that the WHO can continue its work.

The epidemic caused at least 17,167 deaths since the beginning of March in France, 10,643 of which in hospitals, according to the official balance established this Wednesday night by the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon.

For the first time since the outbreak broke out, the number of hospitalized patients fell, thanks to the “numerous discharges,” the official explained. This Wednesday there were “513 fewer hospitalized people” than the previous day, said Salomon.

However, the country again detected a sharp rise, of 1,438 people, who died in nursing homes, whose provisional balance now stands at 6,524 deaths. That sharp increase is actually due to the “update” of data. France only began reporting deaths in nursing homes as of April 2.

For its part, the balance of people in intensive care units continues to drop, for the seventh consecutive day (-273 cases).

Jean-Yves le Drian’s statements came just hours after the United States announced the suspension of funding to WHO.

In his announcement, Donald Trump indicated that Washington will examine “WHO’s role in mismanagement and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”. “The WHO covered up the spread of China’s misinformation about the virus,” added the president from the White House. According to him, the agency accepted “without question” the word of China, “and even praised it for its transparency.” “They said there was no need to impose travel restrictions. That probably caused the number of cases to multiply by 20, and the number could be higher, “he added.

According to Trump, WHO prevented transparency of information on coronavirus outbreak and the United States, its largest financier – contributed USD 400 million last year – will now “discuss what to do with all that money going to the WHO.” “If WHO had done its job and sent experts to China to objectively assess the situation on the ground, the outbreak would have been contained with far fewer deaths,” he added.

Last week, the WHO director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had responded to the accusations of the President of the United States: he asked not to politicize the crisis at the risk that this would translate into a greater number of deaths and he called on world leaders to “not politicize” the pandemic.

However, this week the agency was involved in a scandal, when Taiwan announced that it had warned the agency about the pandemic. The WHO denied the president of the Asian country, Tsai Ing-wen, who reported that his country had alerted – last December – to at least seven cases of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan; information that was rejected by the WHO. Ghebreyesus accused Taipei last Wednesday of orchestrating a smear campaign against him which he described as racist, concepts that offended and generated fury in the Taiwanese administration, historically harassed by Beijing.

“The WHO did not investigate credible reports from sources in Wuhan that contradicted official information from China. There was credible information to suspect that the coronavirus was transmitted between humans in December 2019, “said Trump.

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly concluded that they were likely facing a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan, in the center of the outbreak, hosted a huge banquet for tens of thousands of people, and millions of travelers began to scroll for Lunar New Year celebrations.

President Xi Jinping warned the population on the seventh day, on January 20. But by then, more than 3,000 people had become infected during almost a week of silence from the authorities., according to internal documents that the agency The Associated Press had access to and estimates based on retrospective infection data.

The delay between January 14 and 20 was not the first mistake made in managing the outbreak by Chinese authorities at all levels, nor was it the largest delay, as governments around the world took weeks and even months to complete. respond to the virus.

However, that delay in the first country to deal with the new coronavirus came at a critical time: the start of the outbreak. Even the doctors who from early on began to denounce the looming situation were censured – and some detained – by the Chinese regime.