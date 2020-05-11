The deconfiguration process in France for COVID-19 began this Monday, with particular attention on public transport

France The process of lack of confidence, very progressive, with a particular focus on public transport and the new law on health emergencies still pending entry into force for legal reasons.

Public transport, especially in the metropolitan area of Paris, were under surveillance from early in the morning for being one of the main places of potential contagion of coronavirus COVID-19, with brigades of the companies themselves supported by the forces of order.

In the North Station, the busiest in the capital, dozens of employees of the metropolitan transport company RATP, channeled the circulation of travelers -much fewer than there are in normal time- and as of 07:00 h, locals distributed face masks, initially with a certain disorder, aided by police.

The distancing rules they were not fulfilled in many points of the stations, nor inside some commuter trains, as recognized by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, in an interview with the channel “BFMTV.

From this Monday it is mandatory in France to wear a mask in the public transport and also in the stations, just as it is obligatory in Paris to have a company certificate that justifies using it during rush hours, although law enforcement agencies have the slogan not to impose the first days fines expected, of 135 euros (almost 3,500 pesos).

The RATP has planned for this first unconfiguration day the circulation of “more than 75 percent” of the meter, trains suburban, trams and buses.

Beyond transport, this Monday they can open all kinds of shopsexcept pubs, coffees, restaurants and HotelsThey will have to wait at least until the beginning of June.

Neither can some great ones malls and galleries in the Paris region.

The population can move around without needing to justify it within a radius of 100 kilometers around their home. Beyond that distance, it is still necessary to have an “imperious” motive.

They are not authorized tourist trips other European countries in the Schengen area and the Minister of Health said he does not know at this time if they will be possible during the summer, something that will depend on the progress of the epidemic.

The French Government hoped that from this morning the law extending the state of health emergency and it fixes the measures to accompany the lack of confinement, but it has not been possible because the Constitutional Council that was asked for its opinion, will not issue it until this Monday.

The Elysium indicated in a statement that, to alleviate the gap, a decree has been published for this Monday and Tuesday that takes up the main measures of the law, which also includes the limitation of meetings on public roads and in open spaces for ten people.

Véran warned that if the contamination rate of infected people, which according to their services is now “a little higher than 0.6”, rose “wildly” they could be reapplied stricter containment measures, which could be done in certain territories.

For the Minister of Health, who is aware that with the de-escalation that rate of pollution will increase, the goal is not to exceed 1, which would be the level that would indicate that the epidemic is progressing.

With information from EFE