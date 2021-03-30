France-based insurer Wakam expands ecosystem on Tezos (XTZ) blockchain

Digital insurer Wakam has become a corporate baker on the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain after expanding its stake in the Tezos ecosystem.

The Paris-based company can now validate transactions (blocks) and add them to the Tezos blockchain.

Wakam noted that the Tezos platform allows the protocol to update itself as it is a public proof-of-stake blockchain.

The protocol has completed 5 updates since its launch, with Edo being the latest update. Wakem stated that Tezos technology makes it the ideal platform for creating and managing decentralized applications and digital assets.

Wakam offers many B2B insurance services to clients and various partners. Its partners include the insurance giant AIG and large corporations such as the Yamaha Motor Company. The firm also makes use of blockchain technology to provide innovative Insurtech services to organizations.

Wakam is getting more engaged

Wakam has been very busy in the industry lately. Last month, Rovolut, a London-based fintech company, partnered with Quover and Wakam to offer a new insurance package. Revolut has 1,500 employees, 13 million customers and is valued at 4.2 billion pounds.

The partnership expanded the scope and operation of Wakam, giving customers access to the Revolt Plus, Premium and Metal plans.

Tezos Nomadic Labs President Michel Mauny commented on the development. We are particularly proud to welcome Wakam to the Tezos ecosystem, ”he stated.

Mauny added that various players are increasingly seeing the incredible potential of blockchain in the blockchain ecosystem.

More than 550,000 automated contracts

In 2018, Wakam started using the SaaS blockchain product known as Sequence, making it one of the first insurers to start using the platform.

Last year, the company started using the open source software Quorum, which is an enterprise version of Ethereum (ETH). Enhanced a more transparent experience by sealing their policies on Bitcoin (BTC).

The company has also automated more than 550,000 contracts on the blockchain and expects to complete the automation of its complex products this year.